Reborn ‘Baby’ Bugatti Type 52 Priced From R1.8 Million

Today, only a handful of the extraordinarily beautiful ‘Baby’ Type 52 examples remain. Now, fueled by Pierre-Henri Raphanel’s unwavering passion for Bugatti, this iconic design has been meticulously recreated. Nations Racing Legends, his company, brings the Type 52 back as a limited series of artful masterpieces, destined to be admired and cherished as automotive and artistic heirlooms.

Limited to just 99 hand-crafted pieces, this exclusive series embodies nearly a century of Bugatti’s legacy in a ‘baby’ package. Each creation reflects an unwavering commitment to authenticity, employing original crafting techniques and the highest-quality materials favoured by Ettore Bugatti himself.

More than mere replicas, these Type 52 creations are masterful reinterpretations, paying homage to Bugatti’s heritage while celebrating Raphanel’s personal journey with the brand. Designed to be treasured and displayed as pieces of art, they not only preserve Bugatti’s legacy but elevate it.

Each car brings together nearly a century of tradition, Raphanel’s unparalleled expertise, and the finest French craftsmanship. In each Type 52, Bugatti’s storied past and Raphanel’s unwavering devotion unite to create a tribute worthy of exhibition and admiration for generations to come.

Carefully honouring the spirit of the original model with meticulously crafted steel, aluminium, wood, and leather, this feat demanded the same meticulous attention to detail that endeared Raphanel to Bugatti. Committed to this ethos, he personally sought out master craftspeople across France, their unique skills breathing life into the Type 52 as a true artwork. Steel frame rails, hand-beaten aluminium bodywork, a nickel-plated brass radiator, wooden brake drums, and leather-upholstered seats – all meticulously recreated, mirroring the production techniques and plans of the original ‘Baby’ Type 52.

Individually numbered, 60 of these examples are dedicated to discerning customers who can personalize their car with a preferred colour palette, including iconic vintage racing liveries representing nations woven into the fabric of motor racing’s history.

Reflecting Bugatti’s tradition of artistic flair in special-edition vehicles, 39 are bespoke versions. These exquisite models feature exclusive configurations and materials, including 12 “Silver Legends” and 12 “Gold Legends”.

Each is prcied from a radical €95,000 (excl tax) with a third already reserved by brand enthusiasts and collectors.