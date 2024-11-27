Second-Generation Lamborghini Urus To Pack Hybrid Powertrain

Lamborghini has confirmed they’re developing a second-generation Urus, building on the success of the current model. Arriving sometime after 2026, it will offer a hybrid powertrain but retain the Lamborghini spirit.

Lamborghini’s Chief Marketing and Sales Officer, Federico Foschini, acknowledged the need for a refresh before the 2035 European ICE ban. “We’re 10 years away from 2035, which is the year we should switch, but we can’t stay 10 years with the same car,” he told Auto Express.

Unlike Ferrari and Aston Martin with their bespoke SUV platforms, Lamborghini will continue utilizing Volkswagen Group technology in the next Urus. This likely includes a high-performance V8 hybrid similar to the Urus SE.

“We would be stupid not to keep using something that’s at the top of its technology. For us, it’s an advantage until the moment that we are not able to make a car that’s at the top of its game.” Foschini said.

The new hybrid Urus will join the hybrid-assisted Revuelto and Temerario supercars in a three-model Lamborghini lineup by 2026. The all-electric Lanzadore GT will follow later in the decade.

For now, Lamborghini won’t introduce an electric SUV on VW’s pure-EV platforms, aiming to maintain distinct engine options for different models. While raw power isn’t their focus with electrification, Lamborghini seeks a unique EV experience that they don’t see achievable with an electric SUV in the immediate future.