The Last Porsche 911 Dakar Gets Full Sonderwunsch Treatment

The Porsche 911 Dakar oozes character, and with a retro motorsport-inspired livery, it becomes even more captivating. This is precisely the case with the final example of the rally-ready 911, boasting a meticulously applied tri-tone finish.

Porsche’s Sonderwunsch customization department masterminded the look, blending Signal Yellow, Gentian Blue Metallic, and a hint of a brand-new hue – Lampedusa Blue, named after the Italian-owned Mediterranean island.

Fans of the original Paris-Dakar Rally might recognize the similar colour scheme, a subtle nod to the era’s cigarette sponsors like Camel, similar to the Roughroads livery that adorned the 911 Dakar at launch.

The intricate Roughroads livery takes a staggering 34 hours to apply. While Porsche hasn’t disclosed the exact time for this special design, the hand-painted nature suggests a similar effort. The commissioning customer collaborated on the livery’s development, including the addition of the new Lampedusa Blue to the headlight accents. Signal Yellow graces the wheels, while the stainless steel elements on bumpers and rocker panels receive a black finish, creating a visual tension between the off-roader aesthetic and the emphasized height. This unique effect might be purely aesthetic, as such a special edition is unlikely to see much rough terrain.

The cabin features contrasting yellow stitching against black upholstery. “911 Dakar” lettering in Speed Yellow adorns the headrests, with the same hue applied to the eight-speed PDK transmission’s gear selector and various trim strips. Completing the package, the puddle lights project a Sonderwunsch logo onto the floor. A touch of blue peeks through on the steering wheel’s noon marker, adding a subtle contrast to the predominantly black interior.

Don’t expect the 2,500th and final 911 Dakar to reach its owner immediately. This special car, marking the end of an era, will take its place alongside other limited-edition 911s in the Porsche Museum for a while.