This 1954 Mercedes-Benz F1 Car Could Sell For R1 Billion

A legendary piece of Formula 1 history is set to hit the auction block, with an estimated price tag exceeding €50 million. This puts even the most coveted modern F1 cars driven by Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton in the shade when it comes to sheer value.

This iconic machine is the 1954 Mercedes-Benz W 196 R Stromlinienwagen. Not only was it piloted by two motorsport legends, Juan Manuel Fangio and Sir Stirling Moss, but it also played a crucial role in shaping F1’s early years.

It will not break the all-time record set by the $143 million Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR Uhlenhaut Coupe but it will more than likely become the most expensive F1 car ever sold. This is also the first time a W 196 R will be available for private ownership.

The Mercedes W 196 R “Streamliner” made a splash at its 1954 French Grand Prix debut, with three examples on the grid, one driven by Fangio himself. The car achieved immediate success, helping Fangio secure his second Formula One World Championship title.

This particular W 196 R, chassis number 00009/54, entered the scene in the 1955 season. On January 30th, 1955, Fangio drove it to victory at the Formula Libre Buenos Aires Grand Prix. It also saw action at the Italian Grand Prix that year, piloted by Sir Stirling Moss.

When the W 196 R program concluded in 1955, ten complete cars existed, all of which were initially kept by the Daimler-Benz Museum. Four, including chassis 00009/54, were later donated to museums worldwide.

This particular car has resided at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum since 1965. It received a meticulous refurbishment in 2015 by the experts at Canepa Motorsports and still wears its livery from the 1955 Italian Grand Prix.

RM Sotheby’s will be overseeing the auction, which is scheduled for February 1, 2025, in Stuttgart, Germany.