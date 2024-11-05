Toyota Fits GR86 With 300HP GR Corolla Engine and AWD

One of the many concepts Toyota will unveil at the 2024 SEMA show in Las Vegas is the GR86 Rally Legacy. This concept pays homage to the legendary Celica GT-Four rally cars of the 1990s with a design inspired by their retro livery and iconic rear wing.

But the real story lies under the hood. Gone is the stock GR86’s 2.0-litre naturally-aspirated flat-four and rear-wheel drive. Instead, Toyota has swapped in the heart of the feisty GR Corolla. The 300 hp (221 kW) turbocharged 1.6-litre inline-three is also mated to an all-wheel-drive system.

While rumours suggest this powerhouse may find its way into the next GR86, Toyota’s motorsport boss Paul Doleshal emphasizes the concept’s focus on evoking memories of the Celica’s turbocharged, all-wheel-drive dominance.

This mechanical makeover wasn’t a walk in the park. The GR Corolla’s taller, transverse engine layout necessitated significant modifications. The team reworked the front chassis and installed a custom subframe to accommodate the new drivetrain and suspension.

The transformation to all-wheel drive was equally extensive. Toyota incorporated the GR Corolla’s hubs, spindles, and axles to transfer power to the front wheels. The rear received similar treatment, with the stock GR86 components swapped for the GR Corolla’s differential, housing, and modified rear axles for a perfect fit.

While the engine remains stock, the GR86 Rally Legacy undeniably captures the spirit of Toyota’s illustrious rally heritage with a modern twist. The Halo White paint is offset by classic-looking red and green flourishes that sit nicely with the modern Toyota Gazoo Racing logos.

“We did this build for our GR and Toyota Rally fans,” said Toyota marketing boss Mike Tripp. “It’s a fantasy car come to life, our way of celebrating our past achievements and the possibility of the World Rally Championship making a return to the United States.”