9ff Can Now Turbo Your Porsche 992 GT3, GT3 RS or 911 S/T

The Porsche fans and customers can not get enough of the high-revving 4.0-litre naturally-aspirated engines found in some of the 911 models but what if you want more power?

9ff, the renowned tuning company, has developed a revolutionary kit that transforms the Porsche 911 GT3 (including Touring, GT3 RS, and S/T models) into a turbo tyre-shredding machine.

The conversion process is remarkably tuner-friendly. Unlike others who often require engine swaps, 9ff modifies your existing engine, preserving its integrity. This kit is also compatible with both the standard 6-speed manual transmission and the coveted PDK automatic, ensuring every GT3 owner can experience the thrill of turbo power.

The package itself is a comprehensive performance upgrade. It includes an exhaust valve system, a racing catalyst for cleaner emissions, high-flow air filters, a potent intercooler to manage intake temperatures, an additional injection system for precise fuel delivery, and a heavy-duty clutch plate for PDK-equipped models.

The immediate result? The base turbo package unleashes a potent 760 hp (563 kW) and 750 Nm of torque but if want to take things to an even more extreme option then there is a mind-blowing 1,000 hp (746 kW) conversion kit, nearly doubling the GT3’s original power!

While 0 to 100 km/h acceleration figures haven’t been revealed yet, 9ff boasts a blistering 5-second sprint from 100 km/h to 200 km/h.

This transformation comes at a price of €49,999 (excluding taxes). To hear the intoxicating sound of this turbocharged beast, check out the video below.