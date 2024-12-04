BMW M2 xDrive Going Into Production In 2026

BMW enthusiasts on the Bimmerpost forum have been buzzing with anticipation over the potential arrival of an xDrive variant for the G87 BMW M2.

This rumour has gained significant traction due to a highly credible source within BMW circles, known for their accuracy in past leaks.

While the G87 M2 has been praised for its raw, rear-wheel-drive performance, the addition of xDrive promises to elevate the driving experience and performance to new heights.

The xDrive system in the M2 is expected to be similar to the setup found in the M3 and M4, offering selectable driving modes that allow drivers to tailor the car’s handling characteristics to their preferences. This means that enthusiasts can still enjoy the thrill of rear-wheel-drive dynamics when desired, while also benefiting from the added grip and control of all-wheel drive.

While the official announcement from BMW is still pending, the information provided by the trusted source suggests that production of the M2 xDrive is slated to commence in 2026.

Would you welcome an all-wheel-drive M2, or do you prefer the purist rear-wheel-drive setup?