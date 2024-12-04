Future Hardcore Lamborghini Temerario Could Pack Over 1,000 HP

The Lamborghini Temerario, unveiled in August as the Huracán’s successor, already boasts a significant performance leap. However, Rouven Mohr, Lamborghini’s R&D chief, hints at even more to come.

In a recent interview, Mohr revealed the potential for increased horsepower from the car’s twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 engine. This high-revving flat-plane crankcase powerhouse already delivers an impressive 197 hp/litre, but Mohr suggests it could be pushed to 217 hp/litre.

Adding this potential boost to the Temerario’s existing electric motors could propel the peak power of Lamborghini’s entry-level supercar beyond the 1,000 hp mark, even surpassing its V12 sibling, the Revuelto.

“A four-digit number is possible,” Mohr told Top Gear. “We can do a big step, it’s clear.”

According to Mohr, the ability to generate significant power was a key factor in choosing a V8 for the Temerario.

While Huracán’s V10 was considered, emissions regulations ultimately limited its performance potential, leading to its exclusion.