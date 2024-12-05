HOF Reveal 300 KM/H Mercedes G-Class Paying Homage To Lewis Hamilton

German luxury car customizer HOF (formerly Hofele) unveiled the world’s fastest G-Class, the HOF Sir Class, on Yas Island ahead of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

This super SUV boasts a staggering 1,063 horsepower and is the first G-Class capable of pushing beyond 300 km/h. Torque reaches a monstrous 1,300 Nm (959 lb-ft), significantly higher than the standard SUV.

Only 11 units will be produced, available by pre-order only for interested UAE buyers with a starting price of €650,000 (approx R12 million).

“Our engineers needed to constantly push the limits to reach our 300kph+ mission,” said Ferdinand Peter, owner of HOF. The car has taken two years to make, with engineers and designers collaborating to devise the powerful engine.

“This is not only about tuning an engine – the entire set-up of the car including suspension and brakes needed to be heavily modified and improved,” Peter explained.

The Sir Class pays homage to Mercedes-Benz’s long history in Formula One, both as a team owner and engine supplier since 1954. Its launch coincides with driver Lewis Hamilton’s final race with Mercedes this weekend, where he has secured six of his seven Formula One championships.

The design honours Hamilton’s iconic career, incorporating cutting-edge F1-inspired elements like carbon-fibre components, ceramic-coated tailpipes, and an exclusive F1-style paint finish.

The striking exterior features a mesmerizing fade-effect paint job accented with Tiffany green, an official colour of the Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team. The sleek interior boasts handcrafted Nappa leather throughout.

The car will be on display at the Yas Marina Circuit from Thursday to Sunday during the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.