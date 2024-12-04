Petrol Powered BMW 530i Now Available in South Africa

BMW South Africa has confirmed that the 5 Series range will now include the petrol-powered 530i joining the existing line-up that debuted in late 2023, featuring the 520d, i5 eDrive40, and i5 M60 xDrive variants.

The heart of the BMW 530i is a next-generation 2.0-litre petrol engine featuring the latest BMW TwinPower Turbo technology. This unit delivers a maximum output of 258 hp (190 kW) and 400 Nm (295 lb-ft) of torque, propelling the car from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.2 seconds.

A new eight-speed Steptronic Sport transmission comes standard, ensuring smooth and responsive gear changes. Additionally, all petrol and diesel engines in the BMW 5 Series globally benefit from 48-volt mild-hybrid technology. In the 530i, this translates to a more immediate response to accelerator inputs, both during initial acceleration and mid-range sprints. This system also enhances comfort during stop-start operations.

Similar to the 520d, the BMW 530i boasts a generous standard equipment list, including Comfort Access with Digital Key, electric seat adjustment with heating for the front seats, Driving Assist, and Adaptive LED headlights. The M Sport package adds a touch of athletic flair to the exterior.

For those seeking further personalization, the optional M Sport Pro package offers features like BMW Iconic Glow illumination, BMW Individual Shadowline lights, dark blue metallic M Sport brakes, and M Seatbelts.

The BMW 530i is now available in South Africa, with a price tag of R1,321,081.