Porsche Carrera GT Slashes Nürburgring Time with Modern Tyres

A few months ago Porsche started a recall campaign for the Carrera GT, which included new titanium suspension components and a free set of Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tyres for all owners. Now, Sport Auto has put these upgrades to the test, with impressive results.

Porsche factory driver Jörg Bergmeister piloted a bright yellow Carrera GT and clocked a blistering lap time of 7:12.69, a full 16 seconds faster than the previous Carrera GT record set by Walter Rohrl in 2004. While this achievement is remarkable, it’s still 15 seconds off the pace of the Porsche 918 Spyder, the first production car to break the 7-minute barrier.

Despite its age, the Carrera GT held its own on the track. The new Michelin tyres provided exceptional grip, allowing Bergmeister to minimize understeer and oversteer with precision. Unlike many modern supercars, the Carrera GT lacks aggressive aerodynamic aids and transmits power solely to the rear wheels through a classic six-speed manual transmission.

The Carrera GT briefly reached a top speed of 302 km/h (187.6 mph) on the circuit’s main straight. Since the car’s debut, tyre technology has advanced significantly. It’s worth noting that the 918 Spyder set its record lap time 11 years ago. Fresh rubber could likely shave off valuable seconds from its current record. Regardless, the Carrera GT’s performance remains impressive, staying close to its more powerful and technologically advanced successor.