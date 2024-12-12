Reborn Ford Escort Mk1 Revs To 10,000 RPM

After teasing us for some time, Boreham Motorworks has finally unveiled the spectacular Ford Escort Mk1 RS.

Forget restomods, this is something entirely different. Boreham, an official Ford license holder, is building 150 brand new Escorts, not by modifying existing ones, but by creating continuation cars which are essentially new vehicles with fresh chassis numbers approved by Ford themselves.

That hefty £295,000 (excluding VAT) starting price might seem steep, but considering the car’s heritage, official Blue Oval badging, and a two-year, 20,000-mile warranty, it starts to make just a little more sense.

The design stays true to the original, with the iconic lines recreated using modern CAD software for improved fit and finish. The body is all-new but retains the blueprint-accurate size and dimensions. It’s also lighter and stronger thanks to a mix of steel panels and a carbon fibre hood and trunk lid, achieving an impressive 800 kg curb weight with a 55:45 weight distribution.

Power comes from your choice of two four-cylinder engines. Traditionalists will love the standard 1,845cc Twin Cam, based on a modified Lotus unit. It produces 185 hp (138 kW) at a screaming 9,000 rpm redline, paired with a four-speed synchromesh gearbox. Fuel injection and a catalytic converter ensure it meets modern regulations.

For those seeking more power, the optional 2,100cc unit boasts forged steel conrods and a billet crankshaft, pushing out a mighty 300hp (224 kW) at 10,000rpm. This beast comes mated to a five-speed dog-leg manual gearbox with bespoke ratios and a titanium exhaust for both performance and exhilarating sound.

The suspension is a mix of modern and classic. MacPherson struts up front work with a fully-floating titanium and aluminium rear axle. An ATB limited-slip differential and coilovers further enhance its dynamics.

True to the original spirit, the car comes without ABS, power steering, traction control, or even brake servo. This translates to a visceral driving experience, allowing skilled drivers to controllably drift and maintain slides. 15-inch wheels house 260mm vented discs with four-piston calipers up front and 264mm solid discs with two-piston calipers at the rear.

Modern comforts are present where they matter. The interior boasts air conditioning and even CarPlay. The deep-dish steering wheel and anodized switches add a touch of classic motorsport charm.

Safety hasn’t been forgotten either. Three-point belts can be swapped for a four-point harness, and a full roll cage with removable door bars is available.

“Recreating the Ford Escort Mk1 RS for a new generation is not just about building a car, it’s about honouring a legacy that has inspired driving enthusiasts for over half a century,” affirms Boreham Motorworks CEO Iain Muir. “Our team has worked tirelessly to ensure that every aspect of this car, from its dynamics to its structure, is meticulously engineered to deliver the purest driving experience possible.”

The car will enter production in Q3 next year. Orders are already being accepted, with both left- and right-hand drive configurations available.