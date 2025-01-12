1,064 HP (793 kW) Corvette ZR1 Priced From Just R3.3 Million

We already know that the new Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 is ridiculously powerful and immensely rapid but the world was waiting for the all-important price tag and we can confirm that the fastest car GM has ever built is much more affordable than less powerful and capable European supercars.

At launch, buyers will have two trims to choose from, 1LZ and 3LZ. Pricing for the full range is as follows:

1LZ coupe: $174,995 (approx. R3,3m)

1LZ convertible: $184,995

3LZ coupe: $185,995

3LZ convertible: $195,995

The ZR1 is powered by a 5.5-litre V8 engine with a flat-plane crankshaft and two turbos, the largest ever fitted to a production car. The engine produces 1,064 horsepower (796 kW) at 7,000 rpm and 1,120 Nm (828 lb-ft) of torque at 6,000 rpm. The engine is mated to an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission that sends power to the rear wheels.

With a top speed exceeding 230 mph (370 km/h), the ZR1 is the fastest car you can buy for less than $1 million. It also boasts a 0 to 60 mph time of 2.3 seconds, making it the fastest car General Motors has ever produced and one of the fastest cars in the world.

The ZR1 comes generously equipped with a wealth of standard features, including carbon-ceramic brakes, a visible carbon fibre roof, carbon fibre exterior accents, a 12-inch digital instrument cluster, a 10-speaker Bose sound system, and the Performance Data Recorder. The 3LZ model adds more leather, heated and ventilated seats, a wireless device charger, and a 14-speaker sound system.

An optional ZR1 Carbon Fiber Aero Package is available for $8,495. This package, codenamed “TOM” internally, includes front dive planes, a tall hood spoiler, a high-downforce rear wing, and underbody strakes for increased downforce.

Even when equipped with the most expensive options, the latest Corvette ZR1 offers exceptional value for the performance it delivers. Chevrolet has included a comparison chart that highlights how the ZR1 stacks up against some of the most prestigious supercars on the market.

While performance figures are important, other factors come into play when considering high-dollar supercars, such as handling and exclusivity. However, based on specifications, the ZR1 presents a compelling case for itself so let’s hope some American muscle fans in South Africa decide to bring one in privately.