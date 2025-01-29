2025 BMW iX Sees Power and Range Increases

The updated 2025 BMW iX continues to redefine the electric vehicle landscape with its bold design, extended range, and premium features.

Building on its predecessor, the latest iteration introduces refined powertrains and notable efficiency upgrades. The iX xDrive60 achieves a segment-leading WLTP range of 701 km, making it a standout choice for long-distance travel.

The 2025 BMW iX is available in three variants: the xDrive45, xDrive60, and the high-performance M70 xDrive. These models deliver 402 hp (300 kW), 536 hp (400 kW), and 650 hp (485 kW), respectively. The M70 xDrive accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.8 seconds, cementing its position as the fastest iX model to date. Each variant is equipped with dual electric motors, offering all-wheel drive and superior traction.

The exterior design of the 2025 BMW iX showcases a modern, minimalist approach. The iconic kidney grille has been redesigned with a more detailed frame and optional Iconic Glow illumination. Adaptive LED headlights now feature vertical daytime running lights and dynamic turn signals, adding to the vehicle’s striking road presence.

For those seeking a sportier look, the optional M Sport Package introduces aggressive styling cues and exclusive 22-inch alloy wheels. Additionally, BMW now offers 23-inch alloy wheels for the first time in the iX lineup. The updated colour palette includes new shades such as Arctic Race Blue, Dune Grey, and Space Silver, allowing for greater personalisation.

The 2025 BMW iX benefits from significant advancements in battery and charging technology. The xDrive45 features a 94.8 kWh battery, a 30% increase in capacity, while the xDrive60 and M70 xDrive models are equipped with over 109 kWh batteries. These enhancements result in up to 40% more range compared to earlier versions.

DC fast charging capabilities have also been upgraded, with the xDrive45 supporting 175 kW and the other models capable of up to 195 kW. This allows the battery to charge from 10% to 80% in just 21 minutes.

Inside, the 2025 BMW iX blends futuristic design with state-of-the-art technology. The cabin is crafted with premium materials, optional M multifunction seats, and a Sky Lounge panoramic glass roof. The BMW Operating System 8.5 powers the curved infotainment display, offering seamless touch and voice controls. New digital features, including in-car gaming and video streaming, enhance the onboard experience.

Production of the 2026 BMW iX will begin in March of 2025 at BMW’s Plant Dingolfing. Deliveries are expected to commence in the second quarter of 2025.

The M70 xDrive variant boasts exclusive interior upgrades, such as an anthracite roof lining and customisable trim options. Advanced driver-assistance systems, including the Autobahn Assistant and Park Assistant Professional, provide added convenience and safety.