Alfa Romeo Latest To Backtrack On Going All Electric

Alfa Romeo is putting its plans to go all-electric by 2027 on hold, according to Automotive News. The decision comes amid slumping North American sales for the Italian automaker.

“The biggest thing in our product and technology road map is transitioning from what was a BEV-only strategy for Alfa to one that is multi-energy,” Feuell said in an interview with the publication. “We’ve got 110 dealers… in our U.S. network, and it would be very challenging for them to survive with a BEV-only portfolio.”

U.S. sales for Alfa Romeo have been declining for several years. Sales dropped 38% in the fourth quarter of 2024 and 19% for the entire year. This marks the fourth consecutive year of declining sales for the brand.

Alfa Romeo’s current U.S. lineup consists of the Giulia sedan, Stelvio crossover, and the new Tonale crossover.