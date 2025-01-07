Arden Breathes 693 HP (517 kW) Into V8 Jaguar F-Type

Arden has breathed new life into the British sports car that ceased production last year. Their AJ 23 SVR tuning package enhances power, refines the chassis, and adds exterior modifications.

Established in 1972, Germany’s Arden specializes in modifying Range Rovers, Bentleys, MINIs, and Jaguars. Their latest Jaguar package targets the fire-breathing, range-topping SVR variant. Since the F-Type is no longer sold, owners will need to bring their cars to Arden for the conversion.

Visually, the AJ 23 SVR sports a carbon body kit featuring a new front and rear bumper, side skirts, and even an illuminated grille. A central yellow stripe contrasts the black paint finish, extending to some body kit parts. Arden’s creation also sits on forged centre-lock 21-inch wheels.

The visual upgrades are complemented by firepower enhancements. The 567 hp F-Type SVR sees power rise to 693 hp (517 kW) with torque reaching a hefty 873 Nm (647 lb-ft). To achieve this, Arden incorporates forged pistons, a revised supercharger, and a new carbon fibre intake system. The SVR’s substantial steel brakes help manage the extra power while the suspension is reworked with adjustable, track-oriented coilovers.

Inside, you’ll find a bespoke sports steering wheel finished in Alcantara, along with new aluminium pedals, door sills, and a centre console also constructed in aluminium.