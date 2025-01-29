Aston Martin Valhalla Coming To South Africa in 2025

Aston Martin finally took the covers off the production version of their hybrid supercar known as the Valhalla and we can confirm that it will be making its way to South Africa towards the end of the year.

Even though we know the South African price will be significantly higher than the UK price, which starts from £850,000 (approx. R20 million), at least four units will be heading to Mzansi with the chance of a further two being added to the local allocation.

Production will be limited to just 999 units and with a significant number of cars expected to go through its Q personalization program the final price is heavily dependent on spec.

Thanks to the combination of the 4.0-litre AMG flat-plane-crank V8 and a trio of electric motors, this supercar pumps out a whopping 1,064 hp (793 kW) and 1,097 Nm (811 lb-ft) of torque.

Aston Martin claims the Valhalla will sprint from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in a mere 2.5 seconds and reach an electronically limited top speed of 350 km/h (217 mph), placing it among the fastest combustion cars currently available.

Pushrod suspension is employed at the front, while a multi-link setup handles the rear. Dampers and springs are mounted inboard to minimize unsprung mass. The entire suspension system stiffens and lowers dramatically in Track mode, but it can be raised at low speeds for navigating obstacles.

Inside the Valhalla, Aston delivers a “pared back cockpit design with clear, simple ergonomics unashamedly focused around the driver.” This translates to a squared steering wheel, nearly identical to the Valkyrie’s, and a pair of screens for gauges and infotainment.