BMW M3 CS Touring Is Official and Coming To South Africa in 2026

Following a series of teasers, the BMW M3 CS Touring has made its official debut. The German automaker unveiled its latest high-performance family car in Australia just ahead of the Bathurst 12 Hours endurance race, with global deliveries set to commence soon. South Africa is expected to see the model arrive in the first quarter of 2026.

The M3 CS Touring, much like its sedan counterpart, boasts several performance upgrades that elevate the already impressive estate to new heights. BMW has increased the boost pressure from the 3.0-litre six-cylinder engine’s twin turbochargers to 30 psi, pushing output to 543 hp (405 kW) and 650 Nm (479 lb-ft).

Paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive, the M3 CS Touring accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in just 3.5 seconds and reaches 200 km/h (124 mph) in a mere 11.7 seconds. With the M Driver’s Package, the top speed is capped at 300 km/h (186 mph).

The car features enhanced electronically controlled dampers and a front strut brace for improved body rigidity. Upgraded brakes are standard, with carbon ceramic discs available as an option. The exhaust system, complete with adjustable valves and a titanium rear silencer, ensures the M3 CS Touring delivers the signature sound expected of an M car.

Weight reduction has been a key focus, with BMW shedding 15 kg (33 lbs) through the use of carbon fibre components. These include the hood, front splitter, air intakes, mirror caps, and rear diffuser. The car rides on new M light-alloy wheels, measuring 19 inches at the front and 20 inches at the rear.

Visually, the most notable update is the redesigned grille. While retaining the signature kidney shape, it now features a more open design with sharper surfaces. The LED daytime running lights have been given a yellow tint, paying homage to BMW’s motorsport heritage. A new rear lip spoiler adds to the car’s aggressive stance.

While a regular M3 Touring comes in all sorts of colours, normal and Individual, BMW limits your choices for the CS to just four: British Racing Green, Laguna Seca Blue, Sapphire Black, and Frozen Solid White. All cars get a glossy black roof and rear spoiler, with the latter also featuring a red surround to go along with the red contour of kidney grille and badging. Much like the M5 Touring, there is no carbon fibre roof option for its little brother, be it the regular model or this spicy CS.

Inside, the M3 CS Touring comes standard with electronically adjustable and heated M Carbon bucket seats featuring illuminated CS badges, along with an M Alcantara steering wheel.

BMW has not disclosed the exact production numbers for this model, but historical data provides some clues. The M4 CS was limited to 1,700 units, while the previous M3 CS had a production cap of fewer than 2,000 units. This suggests the wagon variant will likely fall within a similar range. In Germany, which BMW anticipates will be the car’s largest market, pricing starts at €152,900 which positions the model €6,900 above the base M5 Touring in the German market.