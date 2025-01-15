Gorgeous Aston Martin Vantage Roadster Revealed With 656 HP (490 kW)

Aston Martin has dropped the roof on the new Vantage with the Vantage Roadster and if you are after power then this might be the one for you as it is one of the most powerful drop-top sports cars currently on sale.

With 656 horsepower (490 kW) and 800 Nm (590 lb-ft) of torque from a reworked version of the existing twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8, the new Roadster packs considerably more power than its 505 hp predecessor and has been designed to be a more dynamic proposition.

Now more powerful than rivals like the Porsche 911 Carrera 4 GTS Cabriolet and Ferrari Roma, the Aston’s new power levels even put it in competition with some models in the class above, such as the Maserati MC20 Cielo and McLaren Artura Spider.

Although the convertible is 60kg heavier due to its additional rigidity bolstering and roof mechanics, it can still match its sibling in a straight line with a 0 to 60 mph time of 3.5 seconds. The top speed for both is limited to 325 km/h (202 mph).

The car’s pace is the result of an “extensive” overhaul of its V8. Aston Martin has added new cam profiles and larger turbos, tweaked compression ratios, and improved cooling. The company has also adjusted the ratios and calibration of the eight-speed automatic gearbox for “punchier” in-gear acceleration and quicker gearchanges.

To improve driving dynamics, the aluminium chassis has been stiffened, and work has been done to maintain a near-50:50 weight distribution. As before, double wishbones are fitted at the front and multi-link at the rear.

Aston Martin claims the car’s rear end is up to 29% stiffer under load, benefiting handling and driver feedback. New bespoke-tuned Bilstein DRX adaptive dampers also increase responsiveness.

There is a choice of steel or carbon-ceramic brakes, and its standard 21-inch alloy wheels are shod with bespoke Michelin Pilot Sport S 5 AML tyres.

Aston Martin claims the new convertible has the fastest-folding roof on the market today. The cloth top opens or closes in just 6.8 seconds and can be operated at speeds of up to 50 km/h (31 mph).

Inside, it mirrors the Vantage Coupe, which ushered in a completely new cockpit arrangement. The cabin gets a 10.25-inch touchscreen, wireless smartphone mirroring, and an array of buttons, switches, and dials for the most used functions.

Pricing for 2025 Aston Martin Vantage Roadster in South Africa

Aston Martin South Africa has confirmed local pricing starts from R5,649,000 which is a premium of R400,000 over the Coupé which has seen its base price increase to R5,250,000.