James Dean’s ‘Little Bastard’ Porsche Scale Model Costs Over R500,000

The Amalgam Collection proudly presents a stunning 1:8 scale model of the iconic Porsche 550 Spyder, famously known as “Little Bastard,” tied to Hollywood star James Dean’s brief ownership.

This meticulously crafted model captures the essence of Dean’s car, requiring over 4,000 development hours and more than 400 hours to build each of the 30 limited-edition examples. Every detail, from the opening doors to the intricate engine components, pays homage to the original chassis 550-0055.

Dean’s tragic connection to the Spyder began in September 1955 when he acquired the car for upcoming races. Known for its race number 130 and the script “Little Bastard” painted on the rear deck lid, the Spyder became forever linked to the legendary actor.

Crafted with the cooperation of Porsche historians, the Amalgam model incorporates thousands of components, including photo-etched parts and CNC-machined elements. An incredibly detailed James Dean figure, sculpted and painted by Venetian artisans, completes this exquisite tribute.

The all-new Amalgam 1:8 Porsche 550 RS Spyder ‘Little Bastard’ (1955) James Dean Figure Edition is now available for pre-order with each unit costing a cool $30,830 (approx. R580,000).