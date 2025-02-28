1016 Industries Reveal Radical Lamborghini Reveulto Kit

The Lamborghini Revuelto, already a striking supercar, is going even more extreme, thanks to 1016 Industries. This US tuner, known for enhancing high-performance vehicles, has unveiled two distinct upgrade paths for the Revuelto. The first, the Carbon Aero Program, and the second, the Vision Widebody, build upon Lamborghini’s existing design, pushing it to new levels of visual aggression.

The standard aero kit, showcased on the yellow Revuelto, brings a refreshed front splitter, a unique front bumper, ventilated front fenders, a custom hood, an active rear spoiler, a roof-mounted air intake, a new rear wing, and a redesigned diffuser. These components are offered in a choice of forged carbon fibre, standard carbon, or fibre-reinforced polymer.

For those seeking a more radical transformation, the Vision Widebody package delivers an even bolder look. It features a comprehensively reworked front section, augmented by widened front and rear wheel arches. Carbon side skirts and a racing-inspired carbon shark fin, linking the roof scoop to a fixed rear wing, complete the dramatic makeover.

Critically, 1016 Industries assures Revuelto owners that these modifications are fully reversible, with no permanent alterations required to the original bodywork. Many of the parts can be purchased individually.

The Vision Widebody package is available as a complete kit, priced at $29,995 for carbon and $32,995 for forged carbon. Opting for every available forged carbon upgrade will result in a total cost of $127,230 (approx. R2.3m).