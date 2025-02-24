2025 BMW M2 CS To Shed 30 Kilograms and Hit 305 KM/H

2025 M2 CS rendering by Autocar

Towards the end of last year we reported that BMW were working on a new M2 CS model packing as much as 525 hp (391 kW) which would see it fractionally eclipse the bigger siblings.

A new report from a reliable Bimmerpost member ynguldyn, indicates that the future lightweight G87 will lose 30 kg (66 lbs) which is more than the M4 CS lost (20 kg; 44 lbs).

The report also notes that the top speed will climb to 302 km/h (188 mph) which is significantly higher than the 285 km/h (177 mph) of the regular M2 with M Driver’s Package.

If the report is accurate, then the M2 CS will also feature stiffer suspension and an 8-millimeter drop in ride height.

Reports indicate that it will be rear-wheel drive only, with carbon bucket seats and signature CS styling like red accents and yellow DRLs. A ducktail spoiler, similar to the E46 M3 CSL, is expected, alongside possible Velvet Blue paint and Gold Bronze wheels.