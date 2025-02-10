ABT RSQ8 Legacy Edition Packs 749 HP (559 kW)

ABT Sportsline has unveiled its latest creation, a performance and styling upgrade for the Audi RS Q8, dubbed the RSQ8-LE (Legacy Edition).

Performance-wise, ABT states that their specially designed intercooler, optimized engine management system, and stainless steel exhaust system with quad tailpipes contribute to a power increase of 118 hp (88 kW). This brings the total output to 749 hp (559 kW) and 980 Nm (723 lb-ft) of torque from the 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine.

While official performance figures haven’t been released, it’s safe to assume this tuned version is quicker than the standard Audi RS Q8. The stock RS Q8’s 4.0L twin-turbo V8 produces 631 hp (571 kW) and 850 Nm (627 lb-ft) of torque, delivered to the Quattro all-wheel-drive system via an 8-speed Tiptronic transmission.

Externally, the RSQ8-LE features a new front lip, side skirt extensions, hood inserts, front fender vents and extensions, revised side mirror caps, door strip attachments, a rear skirt insert, a rear wing with ABT aero blades, ‘RSQ8-LE’ badging, and a ‘1 of 125’ logo. The 23-inch gloss black wheels wrap up the cosmetics while you also get refined suspension and new exhaust tips.

Inside, the cabin receives special ‘1 of 125’ door sills, a new steering wheel with matte carbon paddle shifters, a new shift knob cover with the ABT logo, seat frame covers, dashboard covers, seat enhancements with the ABT logo and RSQ8-LE emblem, a start-stop switch cap, custom floor mats, and a trunk mat.

Limited to 125 units, the RSQ8-LE commemorates ABT’s 125-year history and completes the Legacy trilogy. The complete package costs €95,900 (approx. R1.8 million) in Germany, including tax, but excluding installation and TUV approval. This price is in addition to the cost of a standard Audi RS Q8.