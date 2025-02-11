BMW M Boss Has No Plans To Downsize To Four Cylinders

The next-generation BMW M3 will retain its iconic six-cylinder engine, bucking the trend towards downsized petrol hybrid powertrains.

BMW M CEO Frank Van Meel confirmed to Australian media that the next M3 will stick with the inline-six, stating, “We are going electric, and on the other hand we are going to keep our six-cylinder inline (for the next-generation).”

This decision sets the future M3 apart from rivals like the Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance, which transitioned from a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 to a four-cylinder turbocharged petrol hybrid.

While both BMW and Mercedes are developing electric versions of their performance sedans, BMW is pursuing parallel models with dedicated electric and petrol powertrains, rather than a combined hybrid system. The future of the petrol-powered M4 coupe remains uncertain.

“We always look into all kinds of concepts. In regards to downsizing, it’s also about performance output on tracks. And continuous performance output would make it really difficult to downsize to a four-cylinder if you are driving on tracks.” added Van Meel.