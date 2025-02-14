BMW M5 Facelift Already Spied With Big Design Changes

Image via CarExpert

It seems like the current BMW M5 just debuted, but BMW is already said to be developing an update for its performance sedan.

A heavily camouflaged version was recently seen undergoing winter testing, less than a year after the G90 M5’s June 2024 unveiling, hinting at revised styling at both ends.

BMW is expected to incorporate elements of its forthcoming Neue Klasse design language into the facelifted M5. The prototype features more angular headlights, a divided lower intake, and bulkier side air curtains.

The signature BMW kidney grille has been redesigned with two slim rectangular sections replacing the current model’s more square shape. At the rear, the diffuser appears to be gone, replaced by a cleaner, more squared-off bumper. Whether the taillights have been altered is unclear, as they are largely concealed by camouflage.

The test vehicle shares a striking resemblance with the upcoming BMW i3, the electric counterpart to the 3 Series. This design is very similar to the Vision Neue Klasse concept from September 2023.

According to Bimmerpost forum user ynguldyn, who reports information from BMW sources, production of the updated M5 is predicted to start in March 2027.

Since this update is focused on style and technology, powertrain changes will presumably be slim to none.