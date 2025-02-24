Bugatti Tourbillon Equipe Pur Sang Package Comes With Eight Exhausts

Bugatti has ‘unveiled’ a bespoke personalization package for the Tourbillon, named the ‘Equipe Pur Sang’, which is priced at a cool $240,000 (approx. R4.4m).

Information sourced from @bugattitourbillon.registry reveals this yet-to-be-officially-detailed package allows for significant visual enhancements. This includes unique external lettering, a small, personalized rear wing, and a distinctive exhaust system featuring eight tailpipes.

Interior modifications extend to “Equipe Pur Sang” badging integrated into the headrests and dashboard.

Screenshots from Bugatti’s online configuration tool showcase a Tourbillon with a Matt Vermillion and Matt Red carbon fibre finish, paired with newly available Aerolithe-toned seat coverings.

The configurator further displays a selection of diverse wheel designs available for the Tourbillon.