Buy The Special Valentino Rossi BMW M4 CS Edition VR46 And Get To Meet Him

Motorcycle racing legend Valentino Rossi, now a BMW M factory driver in the World Endurance Championship, is being honoured with two limited-edition BMW M4 CS models, the Edition VR46. Each version will see only 46 units produced with a substantial 10 units destined for South Africa arriving from the third quarter this year.

These special models, known as the Sport and the Style, share identical mechanical specifications but feature distinct visual treatments that set them apart from standard M4 CS vehicles. The Sport boasts a striking Marina Bay Blue metallic exterior, highlighted by prominent ‘46’ emblems in Tanzanite Blue metallic on its sides. The Style variant showcases a Matte Frozen Tanzanite Blue metallic finish, complemented by Frozen Marina Bay Blue metallic ‘46’ logos.

Further unique touches include Rossi’s signature bright yellow accents around the kidney grilles, brake calipers, and wheels. The Sport model also features fluorescent yellow trims along the roof edges, while both models incorporate yellow accents on the tailgate. A large ‘VR46’ graphic and Rossi’s signature are prominently displayed on the roof of each car.

Inside, the cars are equipped with M Carbon bucket seats upholstered in Merino leather with a Black/Night Blue combination. Sao Paulo Yellow Alcantara accents are applied to the shoulder areas, and a yellow VR46 logo is embroidered on the headrests. The yellow theme extends to the M Alcantara steering wheel, and a numbered badge, indicating the car’s production number out of 46, is located on the centre console.

Like the standard M4 CS, the Edition VR46 is powered by a 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged six-cylinder engine producing 543 hp (405 kW), driving all four wheels. BMW claims a 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) time of 3.4 seconds. Notably, BMW has implemented unique wheel camber settings and adjustments to the dampers, springs, and anti-roll bars, along with refinements to the adaptive M suspension for the VR46 editions.

Buyers of these limited-edition models will receive an exclusive two-day experience in Italy. The first day includes a visit to the VR46 Motor Ranch in Tavulliato to meet the man himself, and the second day features a BMW M Driving Experience at the Misano World Circuit.

Local pricing will be in the region of R3.8 million making this the most expensive M4 ever easily surpassing the R3,57m M4 CSL.