Confusing Audi Model Nomenclature Being Axed

In March 2023, Audi unveiled a new naming strategy, assigning even numbers to electric vehicles and odd numbers to internal-combustion models. However, less than two years later, Audi has decided to abandon this plan and revert to its previous naming system, acting as though the change never occurred. This “new” approach begins with the next-generation A6, which will retain the A6 name for both its internal-combustion and electric versions.

Audi explained the decision in a press release, stating the move aims to “[heighten] clarity for customers through global standardization of model names,” a classic example of German automotive industry phrasing. Whether or not this change enhances clarity, the updated system will continue to categorize vehicles by size on a scale of 1 to 8, with body styles differentiated by an A prefix (for sedans, coupes, convertibles, and wagons) or a Q prefix (for SUVs).

The announcement did not specify whether odd numbers will still be reserved for coupe-like models, SUV variants, or electric powertrains.

Since the previous naming convention was never fully implemented, the clarity it promised never outweighed the confusion it caused. For example, the Q8 and A6 remained internal-combustion vehicles, even as the latest A5 was introduced as an internal-combustion replacement for the A4 and the newest A6 debuted as an electric vehicle.

For Audi enthusiasts left puzzled by these changes, the brand has no intention of renaming existing models. This return to the old naming system applies only to new models, and Audi has confirmed there will be no retroactive name changes for vehicles like the new A5, which was launched under the now-defunct naming strategy.