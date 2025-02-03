Dundon Motorsports Offer Wild Porsche 718 GT4 RS Aero Package

On the track, aerodynamics are paramount. Without sufficient downforce, your grip, stability, and speed suffer. Precision-engineered aero delivers improved cornering, enhanced stability, and complete high-speed control.

Dundon Motorsports Valkyrie Aero Packages are designed for peak track performance. They generate up to 2,000 lbs (907 kg) of downforce at 180 mph (290 km/h), providing the grip and stability needed to push harder and lower lap times.

The complete Dundon aero package for the 718 GT4RS maximizes downforce while minimizing drag. Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) was used to develop this comprehensive package, including an enormous swan neck wing, dual carbon dive planes, and a front carbon splitter.

The complete Valkyrie Aero Package produces over 1500 lbs (680 kg) of downforce at 160 mph (257 km/h), more than four times the downforce of a stock 718 GT4RS at maximum settings.

The aftermarket specialist claims this package “will transform your GT4RS into a confidence-inspiring track weapon with wonderful road manners.”

Pricing starts from $19,495 for the complete package. Find out more here.