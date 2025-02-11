Future BMW X3 M40d To Be Produced Exclusively in South Africa

BMW Group Plant Rosslyn is already responsible for the worldwide production of the plug-in hybrid X3 30e xDrive and now they have confirmed that the same will apply to the unreleased X3 M40d xDrive.

Since production began in October 2024, the new BMW X3 has been a hit with South African buyers, with all available vehicles sold or on order. Around 10% of sales are for the plug-in hybrid X3 30e xDrive which translates to a 45% increase in the monthly retail rate of PHEVs.

Driven by global demand, the new X3 is key to the BMW Group’s electrification strategy. Its launch highlights BMW Group Plant Rosslyn’s capabilities and commitment to delivering volume and quality in a three-shift operation, reintroduced on January 8, 2025, to satisfy rising demand. The plant is expected to produce an average of 110 units per shift.

In addition to the previously launched BMW X3 30e xDrive, BMW Group Plant Rosslyn will now produce the BMW X3 20 petrol and 20d diesel variants (starting January 2025), followed by the BMW X3 40d xDrive in May 2025. Importantly, both the BMW X3 30e xDrive and the BMW X3 40d xDrive will be exclusively produced at BMW Group Plant Rosslyn for global markets.

This expansion follows a R4.2 billion investment in the electrification and digitization of the production facility, demonstrating the BMW Group’s commitment to transformation, skills development, and future-proofing the Rosslyn plant within its global network.