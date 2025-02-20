Gordon Murray Special Vehicles Launched To Create Even More Special Cars

Gordon Murray, the designer behind the legendary McLaren F1, and his company, Gordon Murray Group have launched a new division specializing in bespoke and ultra-low-volume vehicles.

This new entity, Gordon Murray Special Vehicles (GMSV), was created to meet the significant demand for highly individual and exclusive automotive designs. It will function with its own independent structure and engineering team.

“Over the years, we have received many requests to design and build one-offs and specials of all kinds,” Murray said in a statement. “Until very recently, we always resisted these requests as we were focused on launching our halo T.50 supercar and finalizing development of subsequent products.”

GMSV will design and build one-off or extremely limited-production cars tailored to individual customer requirements, using unique platforms. The company will also release its own limited-edition models, offer personalization options, and occasionally produce continuation models or contemporary versions of some of Murray’s previous designs.

While new versions of the iconic McLaren F1 are unlikely due to McLaren’s design rights, a continuation model of the Rocket is a possibility.

The company didn’t provide any additional details about when we could see GMSV’s first build, but it did emphasize that the division would produce these cars in “extremely limited numbers.” Whatever GMSV builds, expect it to be very fast and very expensive.

The Gordon Murray Group also encompasses Gordon Murray Automotive (GMA), which manufactures high-performance road cars, and Gordon Murray Advanced Engineering (GMAe), a design and consulting arm. The group previously had an electric vehicle development division, but this was sold last year to CYVN Holdings, an investment group associated with the Abu Dhabi government.

Production of the T.50 supercar is currently underway at GMA’s new UK factory. Following the completion of the 100-car production run, GMA will begin building the 25 planned units of the track-focused T.50s Niki Lauda.

Production of the T.33 and subsequently the T.33 Spider convertible will then commence.