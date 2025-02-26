Hennessey Super Venom Mustang Packs 850 HP (634 kW)

Hennessey Performance, the Texas-based powerhouse known for pushing automotive boundaries, has unveiled its latest creation: the Super Venom Mustang. This limited-edition model, with only 91 units planned, celebrates Hennessey’s founding year of 1991 and is based on the Mustang GT and Dark Horse models.

Performance enhancements begin with a significant boost under the hood. Hennessey’s engineers have extracted an additional 350 horses elevating the total output to a staggering 850 horsepower (634 kW), a 70 percent increase from the stock 500 hp (373 kW). Torque figures also see a substantial rise, reaching 881 Nm (650 lb-ft). Customers can choose between a 10-speed automatic or a 6-speed manual transmission.

While specific component details are limited, Hennessey confirms the installation of a high-performance supercharger, a high-flow air induction system, upgraded fuel injectors and fuel pump, all managed by a proprietary engine management system.

Visually, the Super Venom Mustang showcases a unique ’91 Icon livery, a nod to the company’s founding year. This package is offered in black, silver, and red, designed to complement the factory paint options. The “VenomAero” carbon-fibre kit includes a functional hood vent, front fender louvres, an aggressive front splitter, side skirts, an integrated duck bill on the carbon deck lid, and a prominent fixed rear track wing.

20-inch lightweight wheels, Hennessey “H” fender badges, and signature script on the deck lid add to the distinctive look. The engine bay features carbon engine cover elements and a serial number plaque. Hennessey also highlights improved cooling, essential for track performance.

The interior receives bespoke Hennessey leather and Alcantara seat upholstery, available in blue or black, featuring the Hennessey logo. Customers can choose between Recaro sports seats or standard comfort seats. The centre console is retrimmed and includes a serial number plaque, with an additional plaque on the dash. Hennessey all-weather floor mats complete the interior upgrades.

The Super Venom Mustang package is available in the United States for the Mustang Dark Horse at $163,950 or the Mustang GT at $149,950.