LARTE Design Gives Refreshed Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Coupe Serious Presence

Got yourself a new Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Coupe and feel like it doesn’t stand out enough? The crew from LARTE Design are back with the WINNER project.

Their latest offering is a bespoke tuning package designed exclusively for the updated 2025 Mercedes-Benz GLE 53 Coupe and as you can see in the images, it makes quite the statement.

The tuner has left no stone unturned in crafting this comprehensive package. Every component is designed to enhance the GLE Coupe’s performance, aerodynamics, and visual appeal. Here’s what you get:

Carbon Hood

Grille Trim

Front Bumper Overlay .

. Carbon Mirror Caps

Front Wing Overlays

Front Bumper Splitter

Forged Wheels

Rear Diffuser

Roof Spoiler (Top)

Roof Spoiler (Low)

Additional Brake Lights

We’re particularly fond of the new forged wheels. Their disc-like aero covers, featuring a subtle inlaid spoke design and polished edges, complement the modified GLE’s character while remaining tasteful.

According to LARTE, by upgrading your GLE you are “positioning yourself as a leader who not only chooses the best but sets the trends”.

The WINNER tuning package by Larte Design is more than just an upgrade, it’s a total transformation. With its aggressive yet refined design, cutting-edge aerodynamics, and handcrafted precision, the package is the ultimate choice for those who demand the best.

Larte’s parts are available in either carbon fiber or a gloss-finished fiberglass. Manufactured in Germany, they hold TUV certification, ensuring both quality and safety.