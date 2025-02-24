Listen To The Aston Martin Valkyrie LMH Flat Out On Track

The 2025 FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) recently kicked off its pre-season with the Prologue event at Lusail International Circuit in Qatar.

This served as the official test session, featuring 36 cars preparing for the season opener, the Qatar 1812 km, scheduled for February 28th. A highlight of the Prologue was the introduction of Aston Martin’s two Valkyrie LMH race cars, competing in the top-tier Hypercar class.

The Valkyries completed 549 laps without significant issues, demonstrating their readiness for the demanding endurance season. While utilizing the same engine as the road-going Valkyrie, modifications were made to align with WEC regulations, including reduced revs and a leaner fuel mixture to meet the 670 horsepower limit while optimizing fuel efficiency.

Power is transmitted through an Xtrac 7-speed sequential gearbox, driving the rear wheels exclusively.