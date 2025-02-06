Listen To The Upcoming Electric BMW M3 Fake Exhaust Noise

BMW is set to unveil a fully electric version of its legendary M3 performance sedan later this year. In the lead-up to the reveal, the automaker has been sharing short videos showcasing the car’s development process, accompanied by insights from its engineers. The most recent video offers a glimpse into the electric M3’s chassis dynamics and reveals the synthetic exhaust sounds.

The video takes viewers to Sweden, where BMW has been testing the electric M3 at a private facility in Arjeplog, located within the Arctic Circle. The footage highlights the engineering team’s progress, culminating in a cabin view of an acceleration run. During this sequence, the electric M3’s artificial exhaust noise is heard for the first time, piped through the car’s speakers. The sound (played right at the end of the video) resembles a high-revving straight-six engine, a fitting nod to BMW’s heritage with this iconic engine configuration.

The video ends abruptly, leaving room for speculation about how the sound might evolve at higher speeds. Additionally, there are hints of simulated gear shifts, similar to the system found in the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N. BMW’s M division previously confirmed its intention to incorporate fake gearing in its electric vehicles, and the driver’s hand reaching for a steering wheel paddle in the video suggests this feature will be part of the electric M3.

More details are expected soon, as BMW has already released three teaser videos since December. With the official debut approaching, additional updates are likely on the horizon.