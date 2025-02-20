Manhart Pumps Porsche 911 GT2 RS Up To 979 HP (730 kW)

Manhart Performance has unleashed the TR 950, a potent upgrade for the already formidable Porsche 911 GT2 RS.

Built upon the 991 GT2 RS, complete with the Weissach and Clubsport packages, the TR 950 undergoes a significant transformation resulting in a new output of 979 hp (730 kW) and 1,085 Nm (800 lb-ft) of torque. This power increase is a result of a refined ECU remap with a mapswitch function, coupled with a turbo performance kit. This kit incorporates larger TTH turbochargers, enhanced charge air and engine cooling courtesy of CSF, an aluminium IPD intake manifold, and a MANTHEY-developed water intercooler featuring a larger reservoir. The exhaust system is upgraded with Manhart Sport downpipes incorporating 200-cell HJS catalytic converters.

To manage the TR 950’s considerable power output, Manhart has fortified the 7-speed PDK transmission with Dodson clutch upgrades and software adjustments. Handling is refined by a MANTHEY-KW coilover suspension, while the factory carbon-ceramic brakes are retained, though bespoke modifications are available upon request.

The TR 950 rolls on Manhart Forged Line wheels, sized 9.5×21 inches at the front and 12×22 inches at the rear, shod in Continental SportContact 7 tyres.

The TR 950’s visual presence is equally striking, with carbon-fibre additions from DB Carbon. A front spoiler, aero flics, side skirts, a diffuser, and unique air intake inserts amplify both aerodynamics and aesthetics. The exterior showcases Manhart’s signature grey-on-matte silver livery, while the interior’s red accents are replaced with black, accented by custom Manhart floor mats.