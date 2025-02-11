New Corvette ZR1 Grabs Some Impressive Lap Records In America

It is no secret that the 2025 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 is one serious piece of kit and now it has set some impressive lap times on five circuits in the US of A.

Chevrolet took the ZR1 to five tracks: Road America, Road Atlanta, Virginia International Raceway (Full Course and Grand Course), and Watkins Glen. Driven by GM employees and engineers, the ZR1 achieved lap records at each location.

The ZR1 bested the Porsche 911 GT3 RS’s Road America time by five seconds (2:13.8) and the GT2 RS’s Road Atlanta record by two seconds (1:24.8). One would think the $1.2 million McLaren Senna would not be a fair comparison but you would be wrong as it beat the Woking weapon by two seconds on the VIR Grand Course (2:34.9).

The record-setting car featured the optional ZTK performance package which includes a high-downforce rear wing, front dive planes, a tall hood Gurney lip, stiffer springs, and Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2R ZP tyres.

“Corvette ZR1 continues to showcase how this nameplate elevates at every corner,” said Corvette executive chief engineer, Tony Roma. “From design, engineering, development, validation, to driving and setting incredible lap records like these—we do it all in-house.