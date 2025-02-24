New Mercedes-AMG V8 Headed for CLE 63 and Then Refreshed C63

2025 Mercedes-AMG CLE 63 Rendering

Mercedes-AMG is set to revive its V8 engines, revealing a fresh mild-hybrid unit that will debut in the upcoming Mercedes-AMG CLE 63 later this year.

This decision reverses the prior move to a petrol-electric four-cylinder plug-in hybrid setup in the current C63, a change that met with customer resistance and significantly impacted sales of what was a leading AMG model.

Insiders indicate that following its introduction in the CLE 63, this new powertrain will be integrated into other models, including a revised C63 expected in 2026.

While the return of the V8 has been confirmed, it features a major technical alteration. AMG has shifted from a traditional cross-plane crankshaft to a flat-plane design. While detailed specifications of this new AMG engine remain confidential, it is believed to be based on the existing twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 architecture.

While the flat-plane crankshaft promises enhanced throttle response it unfortunately alters the traditional AMG V8 exhaust note. This design, first seen in the Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series, allows for a more compact engine design, fitting the new engine into models not initially designed for a V8, such as the current C-Class. It also allows for a higher redline and rev cut-off.

The new V8 is expected to incorporate a mild-hybrid system with an integrated starter motor within the gearbox for improved power and efficiency. The current C63 S E Performance’s electronically turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder drivetrain delivers 671 hp (500 kW) and 1,020 Nm (752 lb-ft) of torque, combined with a rear-mounted electric motor and a 6.1kWh lithium-ion battery. Despite these figures, the shift from a V8 to a four-cylinder was met with criticism, especially regarding the sound.

To address the higher-pitched sound of the flat-plane crank engine, AMG plans to use an artificial sound generator to replicate the traditional AMG V8 sound.