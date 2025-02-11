New Porsche 911 Dakar Could Return With Hybrid Powertrain from GTS

According to a recent report by Autocar, Porsche is preparing to resurrect the 911 Dakar, this time with hybrid power, promising even greater performance both on and off the road.

Sources suggest the updated model is currently under development at Porsche’s Weissach engineering centre and is slated to be part of the refreshed 992-series 911 lineup.

The new 911 Dakar is expected to launch towards the end of 2025 and, like its predecessor, will be a limited-production vehicle. The previous model, limited to 2,500 units, ceased production in November 2024.

The new 911 Dakar is expected to retain the rugged, raised design of the original, but will feature Porsche‘s new T-Hybrid powertrain, already seen in the updated 911 GTS. This system combines a turbocharged 3.6-litre flat-six engine producing 478 hp (356 kW) and 569 Nm (420 lb-ft) of torque with a gearbox-mounted electric motor adding 53 hp (40 kW) and up to 150 Nm (111 lb-ft) of torque. T

In the 911 GTS, this setup delivers a combined 534 hp (398 kW) and 610 Nm (450 lb-ft). For comparison, the previous 911 Dakar produced 473 hp (353 kW) and 569 Nm (420 lb-ft).

Further details are still unknown, but, as with the original 911 Dakar, the new model is expected to be available exclusively with an eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox and four-wheel drive. Porsche is also reportedly developing new paint options and other customizations through its Sonderwunsch (Special Wish) program for the new model.