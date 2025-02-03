Novitec Ferrari 296 GTS N-Largo Revealed

Own a Ferrari 296 GTS and crave a bolder presence and a touch more power? German tuner Novitec has answered your desires with their N-Largo package, enhancing the 296 GTS with increased width and boosted performance.

This N-Largo transformation mirrors the enhancements previously applied to the 296 GTB, now tailored for the convertible GTS. The core of the upgrade lies in the carbon fibre arch flares, widening the car by 60mm at the front and a substantial 120mm at the rear. This increased track gives the 296 GTS a much more aggressive stance.

Beyond the widened fenders, Novitec has incorporated additional carbon elements. The front luggage compartment cover is now crafted from this lightweight material, showcased in its raw, unpainted form. The door mirrors draw inspiration from the 296 GT3 racer, adding a motorsport touch. Owners can also choose from various rear spoiler designs. While the coupe sported a prominent rear wing, the GTS debuts with a more understated ducktail spoiler, also constructed from carbon fibre.

The N-Largo package rides on Novitec NF11 NL wheels, manufactured by Vossen. KW sports suspension lowers the car by 35mm, enhancing its handling and aesthetics. For added practicality, a hydraulic nose lift system is available.

While the standard 296 GTS boasts 819 bhp from its 2.9-litre, hybrid-assisted twin-turbo V6, the N-Largo package elevates this figure to 856 bhp (638 kW). This power increase is achieved through new catalytic converters, high-flow turbo inlets, and a new exhaust system.

Pricing details for the N-Largo package are yet to be released but do not expect it to be affordable considering the extensive modifications as well as the fact that just 15 will be available worldwide.