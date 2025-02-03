Close Menu
    News

    Porsche GT Boss Wants Manual Transmission Nürburgring Record With New GT3

    By No Comments

    Porsche is setting its sights on the Nürburgring with the 911 GT3, aiming to secure a record. While this might not seem groundbreaking at first glance this attempt has a unique twist. As one of the few remaining sports car manufacturers still offering a manual transmission, Porsche is determined to prove its commitment by setting a Nürburgring lap record with a stick-shift car. The vehicle of choice? The new 911 GT3 of course.

    In a conversation with Hagerty’s Henry Catchpole, Andreas Preuninger, Boss of Porsche GT, acknowledged that cars equipped with the brand’s dual-clutch PDK transmission typically outperform their manual counterparts on the track. “The differences between the PDK versions of the [991.2 and 992] are quite noticeable,” he said. “Especially on the Nürburgring, I think PDK is maybe two or three seconds quicker than the manual, so it’s not something that we should really boast about.”

    However, the recently updated 992.2-generation GT3 might narrow that gap. Preuninger hinted that Porsche is preparing to pursue a lap record specifically for manual-transmission cars, leveraging the stripped-down, aerodynamically enhanced Weissach Package to achieve this goal.

    Porsche remains committed to keeping the manual transmission alive, not just as a nostalgic nod to driving purists but as a viable performance option. Preuninger’s comments suggest that the company believes it can make its manual sports cars nearly as fast as their PDK-equipped counterparts, thanks to advancements in aerodynamics and handling engineering, particularly in the GT3.

    Share.

    Related Posts