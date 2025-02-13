Retro Porsche 911 Rezvani RR1 Production Version Revealed

The Rezvani RR1’s journey from concept to production has taken a stylistic turn, embracing a more retro aesthetic.

Rezvani has been somewhat reserved about specific details, but the RR1 is built upon the Porsche 911 992 platform and features carbon fibre bodywork evoking memories of the Porsche 935 and the celebrated Kremer race cars of the 1970s. Rezvani states the car blends classic design cues with modern amenities, performance, and safety features.

While specifics remain limited, the body construction primarily uses carbon with the doors being the exception. Visible design elements include retro-influenced headlights, vented front fenders, and a distinctive rear wing, complemented by 20- and 21-inch wheels.

The RR1 600 is based on the Porsche 911 Carrera T and features rear-wheel drive and a twin-turbo 3.0-litre six-cylinder engine generating 600 hp (447 kW). Transmission options include a six- or seven-speed manual or an available PDK.

The RR1 750, derived from the Porsche 911 Turbo S, boasts a twin-turbo 3.8-litre six-cylinder engine producing 750 hp (559 kW). It utilizes a PDK transmission and all-wheel drive, enabling a 0 to 100 km/h sprint time in almost 2 seconds flat.

Both models offer street and track suspension setups, along with various options like center-locking wheels, cooling enhancements, and Brembo brakes. Rezvani also provides a roll cage, racing harnesses, and lightweight polycarbonate windows for track-focused customers.

Beyond performance upgrades, personalization options abound, from a custom shift knob to bespoke graphics and paint-to-sample exteriors.

Production is limited to 50 units, and Rezvani is currently accepting orders. The first five conversions start at $195,000 (approx. R3.6 million), excluding the donor car. Rezvani has indicated that prices will increase for later builds.