Rolls-Royce Spectre Black Badge Becomes Most Powerful Roller

Rolls-Royce is back with another Black Badge but this is the very first time it is being used for their first EV known as the Spectre.

This model isn’t just the most powerful Rolls-Royce to date its styling and details also represent a departure from the typically conservative values associated with the brand.

The Spectre Black Badge boosts the standard Spectre’s 577 hp (430 kW) output to a more potent 649 hp (484 kW). This peak power is accessible via a new Infinity drive mode, Rolls-Royce’s equivalent of a Sport mode.

Accompanying this power increase is a substantial 1,075 Nm (793 lb-ft) of torque, available in a new mode called Spirited which is Rolls-Royce’s term for launch control. Engaging this setting allows the Spectre Black Badge to reach 100 km/h (62 mph) in 4.1 seconds.

This enhanced performance stems from a dual-motor electric powertrain powered by a 102kWh battery pack. The range is estimated at up to 529 km (329 miles), and peak DC fast charging reaches 190kW, replenishing the battery from 10 to 80 percent in 34 minutes.

The chassis has been refined to complement the Black Badge’s sportier character, featuring increased steering weight and revised tuning for the active anti-roll systems. The air suspension has also been adjusted to minimize pitch and dive during hard acceleration and braking, all while maintaining the brand’s renowned “magic carpet ride,” according to Rolls-Royce.

Rolls-Royce states that the Black Badge’s inspiration comes from the 1980s and 1990s club scene, referencing locations like the neon-lit Miami strip and Studio 54.

This influence is reflected in the use of colour in new features, such as a purple-tinged back-plate behind the illuminated pantheon grille. This contrasts with the black finish on the usually chrome brightwork and is available in four other vibrant colours.

A new Vapour Purple paint finish has been developed for this model, adding to the extensive palette of approximately 44,000 shades. There’s also a new set of 23-inch alloy wheels with a striking five-spoke design, along with new options for the hand-painted coachline.

Inside, Rolls-Royce has created a new three-dimensional carbon weave for various interior trim pieces, and there are more customization options for the digital interfaces and illuminated dash. The signature starlight headliner is now complemented by fibre optics in the doors and second-row seats.

Rolls-Royce reports that customer interest in a potential Spectre Black Badge was so high that a select group was chosen for a ‘clandestine agreement.’ These customers have already received specially commissioned models in secret, ahead of the official unveiling. For everyone else, deliveries begin today, with a base price of around £350,000.