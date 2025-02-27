South Africa’s Ultimate Dream Car Competition Is Here

If you’ve ever stared at a car in traffic and thought, one day, we’ve got news for you. One day is today. Welcome to Dream Drive, where you don’t just dream about your ultimate ride, you play to win it for as little as R10.

Dream Drive is South Africa’s first skill-based car competition, giving you the chance to win the car of your dreams for a fraction of the cost. And no, this isn’t a lucky draw. It’s a game of skill, where the sharpest eye and the best judgment take the prize.

How It Works

The game is simple: pick your dream car, buy a ticket, and play Spot the Ball. You’ll be shown a photo from a real football match with the ball removed. Your job? Mark where you think the centre of the ball should be. Once the competition closes, our panel of professional footballers does the same, and the player whose mark is closest to the judges’ average wins the car.

Three Winners and Counting

Three lucky winners have already driven off in their dream cars. First, our Tembisa winner proved a Golf 8 GTI dream can come true. Next, the Fiat 500 winner showed small but mighty wins. Most recently, a Hyundai i20 became someone’s very first car, an emotional moment for all.

We’ve got the full reveal videos of these winners on our site, capturing the shock, the joy, and the kind of moments that make Dream Drive the ultimate Dream Car experience.

More Cars, More Winners, Will You Be Next?

With more cars being added, from the Ranger Wildtrak to the Iconic E30 325i to the Polo R-Line, and even runner-up prizes now in play, there’s never been a better time to jump in. So, what are you waiting for? Pick your dream car, get in the game, and let’s make some motoring magic happen.

