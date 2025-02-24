SVI Engineering Unveils Armoured Toyota Land Cruiser Prado for South Africa

South Africa’s armoured vehicle specialists, SVI Engineering, have rolled out an upgrade for the popular Toyota Land Cruiser Prado.

The J250-generation Prado now boasts a bespoke B6 discreet armouring package, blending top-tier civilian protection with the rugged capability Toyota fans love.

The B6 package is their highest civilian-grade armour available without a special permit, offering 360-degree protection against assault rifle fire including AK47, R1 and R5.

“The previous-generation Land Cruiser Prado was a popular choice among SVI customers, with its robust ladder-frame chassis and reliable powertrain making it an ideal candidate for B6 armour. Considering the immense local interest in the new Prado – not to mention the various advancements over the preceding version – we have no doubt this latest model will likewise become a staple in our range,” said SVI Business Development Director, Nicol Louw.

SVI’s engineering wizards didn’t skimp on the details. The B6 package wraps the Prado in custom armoured steel plates, lightweight composites, and 38 mm ballistic glass curved to match Toyota’s factory specs. Beyond the basics, SVI adds ballistic overlaps around the doors, side windows, and even the windscreen for no-compromise coverage. An armoured rear bulkhead with an escape hatch sits behind the second-row seats, balancing cost and weight while keeping the cabin secure.

SVI sweetens the deal with a suspension upgrade and beefier door hinges as standard, ensuring the Prado stays composed on or off the road.

The B6 discreet package starts at R1,136,814 (excl. VAT) and fits both TX and VX-R trims. Want something lighter? The B4 discreet option, which shields against handguns up to .44 Magnum, kicks off at R746,419 (excl. VAT). Both prices exclude the base vehicle cost, so factor that into your budget.

For those looking to go all-in, SVI offers extras like roof and floor armour, a PA system, and heavy-duty runflat tyres.

The project build time for both the B4 discreet and B6 discreet packages is set at approximately three months.