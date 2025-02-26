TECHART Magnum Takes New Porsche Cayenne To The Extreme

The newest version of the hugely popular Porsche Cayenne has only been with customers for a very short time but the Porsche tuning specialists, TECHART, already have a seriously modified version called Magnum.

This enhancement package is compatible with the entire Cayenne lineup, featuring a plethora of components constructed from carbon fibre. The transformation begins at the front, where the stock bumper and grille are replaced with a completely redesigned bumper, showcasing carbon fibre and dark accents, along with optional body-matched aeroblades. This revised bumper amplifies the Cayenne’s assertive presence, complemented by a custom hood with dual prominent vents.

TECHART has also significantly altered the profile. Broadened wheel arches immediately capture the eye, as do the new side skirts, striking 21-inch wheels featuring black, silver, and carbon fibre details, and reimagined wing mirrors.

The Magnum package is presented in standard, Sport, Unique, and First Edition configurations. The standard model’s rear displays a classic carbon fibre diffuser with four exhaust outlets, while the Sport variant boasts a more aggressive diffuser with twin centre-mounted tailpipes, akin to the Cayenne Turbo GT. Both versions also incorporate a carbon roof spoiler and a subtle lip spoiler.

Customers selecting the Unique option are granted “extraordinary personalization,” allowing for bespoke carbon elements and interior finishes. The most exclusive offering, the First Edition, is limited to 25 units, featuring individually numbered front wheel arches and a uniquely customized interior.

Complementing the Magnum’s bold exterior is a substantial increase in power. For models based on the top-tier Turbo GT, TechArt has achieved 888 hp (662 kW) and 1,100 Nm (811 lb-ft) of torque from the twin-turbocharged V8. This enhanced output propels the SUV from 0 to 100 km/h in a mere 2.7 seconds, reaching a limited top speed of 330 km/h.

Magnum First Edition

Magnum Sport