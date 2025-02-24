Tedson Reveals Pretty Lamborghini Gallardo Restomod

The Lamborghini Gallardo, a celebrated model with over 14,000 units sold between 2003 and 2013, has seen its popularity wane somewhat compared to its successor, the Huracán, and the resurgent Murciélago. However, a Croatian coachbuilder, Tedson Motors, aims to revitalize the first-generation supercar.

While they initially gained recognition for their restomodded Porsche 964, the Daydream, featuring a 540 horsepower (402 kW) air-cooled flat-six with hybrid assistance, they are now venturing into Lamborghini territory. Goran Turkić, the company’s owner, was inspired by his own 1975 911 project and his physics studies in California. The Daydream, unveiled in Monaco in 2022, showcased their ability to blend classic design with modern technology. Now, they introduce the Etna, a reimagined Gallardo.

Owners must provide their own Gallardo as a base, excluding the rare manual versions. Tedson replaces the original bodywork with a full carbon-fibre construction and adds a titanium exhaust system, resulting in a significant 204 kg (450 lb) weight reduction. The car’s width is increased, and aerodynamic enhancements are incorporated while maintaining a refined aesthetic, finished with 19-inch wheels. Technically, Tedson offers a conversion to a six-speed gated manual transmission, though the E-Gear automatic can be retained.

The 5.0-litre V-10 engine is upgraded to produce 592 horsepower (441 kW). The suspension is enhanced with components from the Super Trofeo racing series, and the braking system is also improved.

The Etna preserves the Gallardo’s original hydraulic steering and even-firing V10 engine, a feature preferred by some Lamborghini enthusiasts over the later odd-firing configuration found in the Audi R8 and subsequent Lamborghinis.

Tedson plans to produce only 77 units, each requiring approximately one year to complete. Customers can personalize their vehicles with a wide range of options, reflecting the nearly $800,000 price tag.