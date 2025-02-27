Tesla Cybertruck Gets The Full Mansory Treatment

Mansory, renowned for its audacious automotive transformations, has turned its attention to the polarizing Tesla Cybertruck, unveiling the limited-edition “Mansory Elongation”. This isn’t just a cosmetic tweak; it’s a comprehensive overhaul that pushes the boundaries of the Cybertruck’s already radical design.

Staying true to their signature style, Mansory has adorned the Cybertruck with a full suite of forged carbon fibre add-on parts including a new chin spoiler, wider fenders, and bonnet. At the rear, the large truck gets a dramatic new diffuser as well as a split wing setup. The exterior modifications are further amplified by the addition of auxiliary headlights mounted on the roof.

Beneath the surface, Mansory has overhauled the Cybertruck’s interior with full-leather treatment which will not be to everyones liking.

One of the most striking visual changes comes from the truly massive 26-inch “FD15” rims. These custom wheels, designed specifically for the Cybertruck, underscore Mansory’s commitment to pushing the envelope of automotive design. The sheer size of these rims, combined with the carbon enhancements, creates a truly imposing presence on the road.