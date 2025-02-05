The First Electric Ferrari Will Be Revealed In October

Digital image by Kolesa.ru

Ferrari surpassed all its sales and revenue goals for 2024, achieving a net profit of over €1.5 billion for the past calendar year marking a 21.3% increase compared to 2023. While many companies face challenges, Ferrari’s customers, much like Lamborghini’s, continue to show unwavering demand for the brand’s offerings from Maranello.

Ferrari is now poised for what could be its most significant announcement yet. Alongside the financial results, CEO Benedetto Vigna revealed, “We will reveal more of our future on 9 October at our Capital Markets Day.” This future is widely anticipated to include the debut of Ferrari’s first all-electric vehicle, a landmark moment for the iconic automaker.

While Vigna did not share specific details about the vehicle, prototypes spotted near Ferrari’s Maranello headquarters over the past year suggest it will be a high-riding model, similar to the Purosangue SUV, rather than a traditional sports car.

Looking ahead, Ferrari plans to expand its electrified lineup, with six new models set to debut, including the highly anticipated EV and a more performance-focused version of the 296.

Production is set to begin in early 2026 at Ferrari’s newly completed E-Building at its headquarters with the starting price rumoured to exceed 500,000 euros (approx. R10 million).