These BMW M Performance Centerlock Wheels Cost A Fortune

BMW’s M Performance Parts catalogue offers a range of enhancements, but the most eye-catching is undoubtedly the centerlock wheel package.

Initially launched in November 2023, this package was unavailable in North America until recently. BMW Blog reports that North American dealerships are now accepting orders, with the complete package costing nearly $20,000 (approx. R365,000).

This $20,000 price encompasses more than just the wheels themselves. The 10-spoke centerlock wheels, compatible with all G8X models (M3 sedan, M4 coupe and convertible, M2 coupe, and the European M3 Touring), feature a distinctive central locking nut.

The wheels alone are priced at $6,696.07, however, they require specialized hubs, adding another $11,037.90 to the cost, as the stock lug hubs are incompatible.

The wheel swap requires specific tools and materials. A release tool is priced at $567, and the centerlock wheel socket costs $323. A specialized torque wrench with a 738 lb-ft (1000 Nm) measuring range is also necessary, costing $1,270. Rounding out the required materials are Sythes Glep 1 grease and Wuerth A1 1100 aluminium paste, priced at approximately $49 and $51.99, respectively.

BMW’s suggested tools and materials bring the total to around $19,995.23. Installation at a dealership will also take approximately three hours. Whether this upgrade justifies the cost is a matter of individual budget.

While not essential, these centerlock wheels offer a striking aesthetic enhancement and are likely to be a rare sight on any M series vehicle due to their price. These lightweight forged wheels boast an aggressive Y-spoke design with M Performance lettering and a Jet Black matte finish. They measure 19 inches at the front and 20 inches at the rear.

As the required tools suggest, changing these wheels is more complex than with standard five-lug wheels. BMW Blog has released a video demonstrating the process, showcasing a unique gold (or bronze) version of the centerlock wheels on a BMW 3.0 CSL.